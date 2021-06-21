Have you seen this car? Fresno police say it was involved in a major injury hit-run

Fresno police on Monday identified a white Kia Optima as the car they believe was involved in a felony hit-and-run on June 11.

A woman was struck while crossing B Street at Geneva avenue around 3 p.m. Police found her in the road with major injuries the her head and extremities. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in critical condition at the time.

Witness said the driver didn’t stop and was last seen driving south on B Street.

Police are asking for public help in finding the car: a four-door sedan with damage on the front left side.

This is one of a several hit-and-run cases in Fresno over the past few weeks. Some were fatal.

In May, a 27-year old father of two died after a collision near Pickford and Oleander avenues. Days later a 19-year-old Clovis woman died in a crash in downtown Fresno.

On Friday, police arrested the 62-year-old man they say is responsible for the death of a 10-year-old boy who was hit while crossing Friant Road at Fort Washington Road with his family.