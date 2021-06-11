Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Fresno. Police look for suspect

Fresno police are on the lookout for a hit-and-run suspect after a pedestrian was struck by a car and left in critical condition Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. officers received reports of a traffic collision in the at B Street and Geneva Avenue. Officers arrived and found a woman in the road with severe head injuries, according to Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian was walking across B when a white vehicle traveling south struck the victim. The driver continued south on B, fleeing the scene.

No other descriptions of the suspect vehicle were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.