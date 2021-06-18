Suspect car in hit-run that killed 10-year-old near Woodward Park found by Fresno police

Fresno police believe they have located the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Woodward Park that killed a 10-year-old boy.

A resident of an apartment complex near West and Emerson avenues spotted the car Friday and reported it after a description of the suspect vehicle — a 2011-14 black four-door Chrysler 300 likely with front-end damage — was released earlier in the day by police.

Officers responded to the complex and found the registered owner of the car.

He was taken to police headquarters downtown for further questioning. He has not been identified.

The collision happened around 11:36 p.m. Thursday when 10-year-old Angel Hernandez was crossing Friant with his family, police said. He was struck by the Chrysler in the southbound lanes of Friant.

Arriving emergency workers attempted to revive him, but he was later pronounced dead at Valley Children’s Hospital.