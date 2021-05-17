Police still searching for man in crash that killed Clovis woman. He’s now wanted for murder

A 31-year-old gang member on Monday afternoon remained at large following a deadly crash in downtown Fresno last week that killed a 19-year-old Clovis woman.

He is now wanted for murder.

Fresno police on Monday said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Marc Cain Rodriguez on charges of murder and illegal possession of an assault rifle. They are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the department or Crime Stoppers.

Rodriguez was fleeing from law enforcement in downtown Fresno on May 12 when he struck Hannah Pimentel as she was driving her black BMW. Pimentel, a student at Fresno City College, died at the scene.

Rodriguez, who was speeding the wrong way down a one-way street, did not attempt to render any aid to the driver and immediately took off running. This prompted a lockdown of a nearby school, Lowell Elementary.

Police say that Rodriguez threw a loaded assault rifle out of his driver’s side window as he initially fled from officers.

The weapon was recovered, but an extensive search of the area conducted with the use of multiple police K9’s was unable to locate Rodriguez at the time.