Police ID this suspect in fatal hit-and-run collision. Victim was a 27-year-old Fresno man

Police are looking for a suspect they believe ran from a deadly car crash in southwest Fresno on Monday afternoon.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Ronnie White, was speeding westbound on Oleander Avenue in a black Mercedes Benz when he failed to stop at Pickford Avenue and collided with another car, police said.

The driver of the second car, 27-year-old Fernando Gayton Jr., died at the scene.

Gayton was going to pick up his daughter at a home nearby.

White left the Mercedes E320 at the scene and was gone before officers arrived, police said. He is now wanted for gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, reckless driving and being an unlicensed driver.

Anyone with information on where White may be, can contact police detectives Robert Cegielski or Jeremy Maffei. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

This was the 25th traffic fatality in Fresno so far this year, according to police. There were 18 traffic deaths at this time last year.