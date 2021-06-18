This is suspect car in hit-run that killed boy near Woodward Park in Fresno, police say

Fresno police Friday released the type of car believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old boy near Woodward Park.

The collision was reported at 11:36 p.m. Thursday on North Friant Road at Fort Washington Road. The boy was struck by a car in the southbound lanes of the road and arriving emergency workers attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at Valley Children’s Hospital.

He was part of a group of nine people who were crossing Friant in the crosswalk on their way into the park when the collision took place. Police said the boy was the last in the group attempting to cross before the light turned red. The driver of the black four-door sped away.

Police believe the car has major front-end damage and is missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimer Stoppers at 559-498-7867.