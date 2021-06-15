ATV crash in Fresno County leaves man dead, 5-year-old in hospital with major injuries

A 53-year-old man died and a 5-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV crash in southern Fresno County on Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Suzuki 400 quad four-wheeler on a vineyard dirt road near Fowler and Elkhorn avenues around 11 a.m. when he lost control.

The ATV rolled over and both the man — identified by the Fresno County coroner as Ramon Alvarado — and the 5-year old were thrown to the road. The child was found walking near the wreckage with major injuries and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, the CHP said.

Alvarado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what caused Alvarado to lose control, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor at this time, the CHP said.

Neither Alvarado nor the child were wearing helmets, the CHP said.