10-year-old boy fatally struck in a hit-and-run near Woodward Park, Fresno police say

A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed late Thursday evening in northeast Fresno, police said.

Officers responded at 11:36 p.m. to North Friant and Fort Washington roads and found the boy in the southbound lanes of Friant, near the entrance to Woodward Park at the Fort Washington dead end, according to Fresno police Lt. Israel Reyes.

The boy had injuries to the upper body and first responders performed CPR. The boy was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reyes said the boy was with nine people when they were in the crosswalk legally and walking to the park.

“For whatever reason, our victim and his aunt stayed behind a little bit trying to cross the road to get to the other side of the road before it turned red,” Reyes said. “We don’t know what happened. They started running and the little boy was the last one and a car going southbound on Friant struck him.”

The vehicle, described as a black four-door vehicle, did not stop and continued south on Friant, Reyes said.

He added the vehicle should have major front-end damage and missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.