CHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 168

The rider of a Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle died early Monday in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 168 at Shaw Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place just before 1 a.m. as the 45-year-old rider was eastbound when he drifted into a guardrail on the north shoulder of the roadway and was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene.

The rider was wearing a helmet. An investigation will determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

This report will be updated.

