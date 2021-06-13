One dead, one hospitalized in early-morning shooting in Fresno County city

Fresno County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in Parlier in which one of two victims died.

Parlier Police were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon disturbance around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 13000 block of 9th street and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

A few hours later one of the victims died at the hospital.

Parlier Police requested the Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation, and homicide detectives are on scene Sunday morning trying to gain a description of the suspect or suspects and determine a possible motive.

This is the second homicide in Parlier this year.