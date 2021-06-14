Two victims identified in separate fatal weekend shootings in Parlier

The two victims in separate fatal shootings in Parlier on Sunday have been identified.

Silvano Mendoza, 52, and Martin Gutierrez, 35, both from Parlier, were killed in the two shootings, the Fresno County Coroner’s Offfice reported Monday afternoon.

Mendoza was the first victim in an early morning shooting. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Mendoza was in front of a home on the 13000 block of 9th Street in Parlier around 4:45 a.m. when he and another man were shot.

Both were taken to the hospital where Mendoza was pronounced dead. The other victim is expected to survive.

Later Sunday night, the second shooting took place on the 8500 block of Gardenia Avenue. At around 10 p.m. officers discovered Gutierrez in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives have not yet identified any suspects or determined a possible motive in either shootings.

There is no evidence to show they are related to each other.

The shootings marked the second and third homicides in Parlier in 2021.