Parlier murder suspect arrested and booked in Fresno jail. Father and son victims identified

A father and son were identified Monday as the two victims in a shooting in Parlier, while the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect has been arrested.

Joe Gomez Jr., 60, of Parlier was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, department spokesman Tony Botti said Monday.

Israel Trevino Jr., 57, of Selma was killed Sunday while his 33-year-old son, Israel Trevino III, was also shot outside El Rancho Market at Parlier and Whitner avenues. The younger Trevino, also from Selma, remained in critical but stable condition Monday afternoon, Botti said.

Officers arrived at the homicide scene at 4:20 p.m. and found the two men injured on the sidewalk. Witnesses immediately pointed out to officers a fleeing vehicle that the suspect was driving. A Parlier police officer made a vehicle stop and detained the man, later identified as Gomez.

Witnesses told officers that there seemed to some kind of argument between Gomez and the Trevinos.

“We do know that these two men were targeted by Gomez Jr.,” Botti said. ”We don’t know the exact motive or reason behind all this anger but it does appear to be isolated. There are no ties to gangs.”

The elder Trevino is a retiree of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) while his son is a current employee of CDCR.