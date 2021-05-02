Shooting leaves one dead, another injured in Fresno County town

One man was killed and another injured amid gunfire late Sunday afternoon in the Fresno County city of Parlier.

Deputies remained on the scene Sunday night along East Parlier Avenue, with the shooting reported to have occurred about 4:30 p.m.

Although initially called a drive-by shooting, based on early reports, a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said it instead involved a dispute between one man and the pair who were shot. It occurred outside the El Rancho Market.

Fresno County sheriff’s cars and other emergency vehicles were at the scene of a drive-by shooting along east Parlier Avenue in Parlier after one man was killed and another injured Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Fresno County, California. Larry Valenzuela The Fresno Bee

Those shot were identified as adult males, with the other victim taken to the hospital. The man killed was in his 50s the other shot was in his 30s, the Sheriff’s Office said. The two were said to be related.

No description of the assailant was released.

It is the first homicide of the year in Parlier, which has its own police force but was being assisted in this investigation by the county deputies.

This story will be updated.