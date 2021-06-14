Second homicide in Parlier in a day. Fresno County sheriff’s detectives investigating

Fresno County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the second fatal shooting in Parlier in less than a day.

It took place sometime before midnight in the 8500 block of Gardenia Street, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said Monday morning.

The victim was a man whose name and age have not been released.

It was the third homicide in Parlier in 2021.

Botti said that shooting was related to another gun violence incident early Sunday in which one person was killed and a second wounded.

Botti said detectives are also reaching out to Sanger police to determine if there is any connection with the latest Parlier shooting and a shooting in which officers in that city were fired on late Sunday while trying to make a vehicle stop. Police were not immediately available to provide more information on that incident.