17-year-old arrested in Fashion Fair shooting incident. What Fresno police know

Fresno police Wednesday reported the arrest of a 17-year-old who allegedly fired multiple rounds inside the city’s Fashion Fair mall Saturday afternoon.

Capt. Tom Rowe announced the arrest during a news conference outside the mall, where he said the teen would be charged with assault with a deadly weapon. An adult male was also taken into custody, but police did not report what charges he would face.

The arrest of the teen took place Tuesday morning new West Hughes and North West avenues, after members of the MAGEC gang task force surrounded a home and took him into custody.

Rowe, the commander of the city’s Northeast Division, said investigators have not determined how the teen gained access to the firearm, which he allegedly fired during a confrontation between a group he was with and several other people.

No one was wounded in the incident, although the gunshot was fired at close range, police said.

Rowe stressed that the incident was not an active shooter type of incident; it appeared to arise out of a dispute between individuals who know one another. Nevertheless, the incident caused an uproar inside the busy mall.