Vegetation fire sparks up near Shaver Lake in Fresno County mountains with no containment

Sierra National Forest firefighters were called to the scene of a vegetation fire south of Shaver Lake in eastern Fresno County late Tuesday afternoon.

The Blue Fire, located at Blue Canyon, started around 4:30 p.m. had burned at least 20 acres with zero containment as of 8 p.m.

SNF Fire reported the fire had a moderate rate of spread, burning single trees and groups along with dead and down debris. The fire is burning in a northwest direction toward the 2020 Creek Fire burn area, and toward the ridge line at Soaproot Saddle where there has been extensive hazard fuel reduction treatments creating a fuel break, fire officials said.

No structures are threatened at this time, officials said.

Five air tankers, one air attack helicopter are battling the vegetation fire. The Cal Fire-Fresno Kings Unit is sending a strike team to assist in the wildfire, Cal Fire spokesman Dan Urias said.

The strike team includes five wild land engines and a Battalion Chief strike team leader.

It is unknown what caused the fire, though dry thunderstorms developed in the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday afternoon.