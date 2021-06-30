Blue Fire update: Shaver Lake not under threat, Forest Service says; evacuations in place

Forrest Service commanders Wednesday ordered 100 more fire personnel into the battle against the Blue Fire burning south of Shaver Lake, in a “full suppression response.”

The fire, which erupted Tuesday afternoon, forced evacuations for residents along Road 10S02, (Peterson Mill) to Nutmeg Saddle. That includes Bretz Mill Camp.

It had burned about 400 acres as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and was 10% contained, according to the National Forest Service.

It was burning in a northwest direction, toward a ridge line at Soaproot Saddle and an area burned by the 2020 Creek Fire, the largest single fire event in California history.

Shaver Lake is not under threat, because of the distance and location of the fire, said Alex Olow, with the National Forest Service incident command.

Two structures are under threat, Olow said.

Additional crews have been requested, including three strike teams, with engines, three type 1 hand crews and an additional helicopter.

The fire is burning in timber and short grass and officials are hopeful that a fire break created by forest workers will aid in slowing the fire’s progress. Crews on Wednesday will continue to build fire lines with bulldozers and hand crews, with air support.

Cal Fire is assisting the forest service in the battle.

The fire was being closely watched after the devastating Creek Fire.

Said Assemblyman Jim Patterson on Tuesday night: “It will be a long night for our friends and families living near Blue Canyon. Please keep them, and all the fire crews working to stop this fire, in your prayers tonight.”

