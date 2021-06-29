Weather News
Red flag warning for Fresno-area mountains as lightning strikes hit Sierra Nevada
Cloud-to-ground dry lightning was hitting throughout the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday afternoon, from Yosemite National Park to Giant Sequoia National Monument.
Andy Bollenbacher, the National Weather Service meteorologist in Hanford, said the mostly dry conditions will continue for “several more hours,” and that the lightning has been widespread and intensifying since 3 p.m.
The weather service issued a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“We have really dry fuel right now, so these storms can be prolific fire starters,” Bollenbacher said.
Thunderstorms will continue in the mountains Wednesday, but Bollenbacher said those thunderstorms will have showers. Some storms could drift over the foothills, he said.
