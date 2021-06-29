Red flag warning for Fresno-area mountains as lightning strikes hit Sierra Nevada

A screenshot image from PG&E shows cloud-to-ground lightning near Huntington Lake on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. PG&E

Cloud-to-ground dry lightning was hitting throughout the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday afternoon, from Yosemite National Park to Giant Sequoia National Monument.

Andy Bollenbacher, the National Weather Service meteorologist in Hanford, said the mostly dry conditions will continue for “several more hours,” and that the lightning has been widespread and intensifying since 3 p.m.

The weather service issued a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“We have really dry fuel right now, so these storms can be prolific fire starters,” Bollenbacher said.

Active afternoon in the Sierra Nevada. Thunderstorms like this one headed into Yosemite Valley may produce gusty outflow winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/jMQ2gkTKp6 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) June 29, 2021

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains until 8 PM PDT this evening. Dry thunderstorms produce little or no precipitation at the surface and can ignite wildfires with cloud to ground lightning strikes. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rIR7KNdsTp — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) June 29, 2021

Thunderstorms will continue in the mountains Wednesday, but Bollenbacher said those thunderstorms will have showers. Some storms could drift over the foothills, he said.