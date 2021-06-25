What caused last year’s Creek Fire near Fresno? Forest officials promise answer soon

Shake the U.S. Forest Service tree hard enough and maybe something falls out.

In this case, long-overdue answers about what or who was responsible for last year’s devastating Creek Fire that burned nearly 380,000 acres of the Sierra National Forest northeast of Fresno between Labor Day weekend and Christmas.

Forest Service officials have been tight-lipped about the cause of the Creek Fire, denying public record requests by The Bee as well as those filed on behalf of Fresno County mountain residents who lost homes and property to the blaze. Which has resulted in speculation, wild rumors and amateur sleuthing at the origin zone in Big Creek Canyon.

The Forest Service’s silence has been frustrating, to say the least, but there are finally indications — straight from the Forest Service Region 5 headquarters — that we will be hearing something soon. How soon? Perhaps by next week.

How did I come by this knowledge? It began with an email to Special Agent in Charge Don Hoang, the person who oversees all law enforcement and investigations in the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.

Hoang is not only the top law enforcement official overseeing California’s 20 million acres of federal forest, his name appears at the bottom of multiple responses to Freedom of Information Act requests that are essentially denials due to the investigation being “currently open and ongoing.”

Which made Hoang the natural person to send this email. (Plus, if you google “Don Hoang forest service” many results refer to the eradication efforts of illegal marijuana grows on federal land. Hmm.)

‘People here deserve to know’ how Creek Fire started

“Hello Don,” it began. “This is Marek Warszawski, columnist at The Fresno Bee. I realize you’re in the midst of another wildfire season but here in Fresno County we’re still recovering from last year’s Creek Fire.

“It’s been six months since the fire was declared 100% contained, and still there is no word from the Forest Service about its cause. Hardly a day goes by where I don’t hear from someone directly impacted asking for information or passing along the latest rumors. Believe me, I’ve heard them all and written about a few. Whether it was started by an illegal pot grow (your speciality, it seems), a lightning strike or some action related to the Musick Fuels Reduction Project, people here deserve to know.

“So far, the Forest Service has been less than cooperative. My inquiries are either ignored or get the standard ‘The cause remains under investigation’ response. That isn’t good enough anymore, Don. I have spoken to Camp Sierra residents interviewed by investigators in the weeks following the fire and they tell me they haven’t heard back since last fall. Is there really an active investigation, or is the Forest Service stalling?

“I am writing to you, Don, because you’ve responded to FOIA requests pertaining to the Creek Fire sent by local residents. (I have copies.) You denied those requests, of course, using the proper legal terminology.

“Well, forget all of that. I am asking that you speak with me on the record about the cause of the Creek Fire, or at least provide an update on the investigation, so that we can put all the rumors to rest and achieve closure. Hundreds of Fresno County residents who lost their homes and thousands more who enjoy the Sierra National Forest and will now be unable to use much of it (for how long?) deserve better.”

Unexpected responses from Forest Service regional HQ

I signed the email “Sincerely, Marek” and hit “send” thinking Hoang was unlikely to respond. But the following afternoon, he did.

“Marek,” Hoang wrote, “I appreciate your email and acknowledge your concerns in the matter. At this time I am unable to answer any questions. I am referring your inquiries to Joseph Navratil, Director of the Office of Communications. I have copied him on this email for your inquiries. Thank you.”

Less than an hour later, an email from Navratil landed. It read: “Hi Marek. The Creek Fire report of investigation is in final review with leadership. A press release will be sent immediately thereafter. I will send the press release to you once complete. Thanks, Joe.”

Great. More runaround from the bureaucracy — though it was kind of Hoang and Navratil to reply at all.

Early Friday morning, I received a text from a plugged-in local source with a rumor that the cause of the Creek Fire would be released later that day. So, naturally, I wrote back to my new email pal at the Forest Service Region 5 headquarters in Vallejo to check.

Three minutes later, Navratil responded: “I hope that the legal and leadership review will be completed in the next week. There will be a press release issued afterward that I will ensure you get.”

So there you have it. The cause of the largest single wildfire in California history is close to being made public. Question now is, will anyone believe the official explanation?