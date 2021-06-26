Warehouse fire near zoo triggers four-alarm response from Fresno city and county crews

Motorists watch as a fire burns at a warehouse Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Fresno, California. EZAMORA@FRESNOBEE.COM

A warehouse burning early Saturday night in Fresno has triggered a four-alarm response from firefighters.

Crews from the city and Fresno County fire departments were called to the scene, near Fresno Chaffee Zoo and Roeding Park, just after 6 p.m.

Some explosions were heard coming from inside the warehouse along Thorne Avenue, Fresno City Fire spokesman Shane Brown said.

It was unclear what all of the contents were, but exterior placards did indicate that hazardous materials might be inside.

A power pole also caught fire and collapsed and a nearby grass field was ignited.

“When we arrived initially, we had heavy fire blowing through the roof and the east side of the structure,” Brown said. “We had a grass fire on the east side of the building that was running toward a live rail, so we had to address that.”

Power lines also were burning by the time the first crews pulled up. Another small grass fire erupted as Brown provided his initial media briefing, probably sparked, he said, by downed power lines.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze. One building owner indicated that homeless people often get into the property, Brown said.

No injuries were reported. About 50 firefighters were on scene.

Firefighters faced some initial difficulties steering around construction in the area, with some roadways blocked.

Water supply also was an issue, Brown said, due to the location of the hydrants and the amount needed to fight a fire of that size.

Still, firefighters were optimistic they would be able to save much of the building.

“We were able to make an interior, aggressive stand on the forward section of this building,” Brown said, adding a brick wall separates two sections of the warehouse.

Crews were expected to be on the scene throughout the night.

Smoke was visible throughout Fresno and in rural areas surrounding the city. A thick plume stretched far past Easton.

It was at least the fourth four-alarm blaze faced down by Fresno firefighters this month, Brown said.

Firefighters battle a blaze at a warehouse near Roeding Park on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Fresno, California. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee