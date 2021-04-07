Crusin’ for Peace: Summer event for downtown Fresno proposed by councilman

A warm-weather event at Grizzlies Stadium bringing together the best of Fresno’s Chicano car culture and the diversity of food created by the city’s street vendors is being put forward by Councilmember Luis Chavez, who sees it as a win-win for the city.

The idea comes in the aftermath of the killing of street vendor Lorenzo Perez, 45, gunned down in March in southeast Fresno. Chavez wants to highlight a positive side of Fresno with Cruisin’ for Peace, an event he wants to make a regular occurrence in the city during the summer months. He has organized a meeting Monday to plan the event.

In recent months, the city has experienced the dark side of car culture, including a high speed crash caused at Palm and Bullard in which four people were killed, and the shooting death of a man on North Blackstone in January as drivers cruised the street.

But car culture has long been an important part of Fresno’s identity, and Chavez thinks a well-organized event, with police participation, will send a positive message.

“Young guys just want to show off their cars,” he said.

And Crusin’ For Peace would send a message of unity and also provide a safe way for people to get out and enjoy the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruisers would drive Kings Canyon Road and Fulton Street before arriving at Grizzlies Stadium. Chavez said he has discussed the idea with Police Chief Paco Balderrama, who has signed off on it. Now, he’s planning meetings with Fresno lowrider clubs, and pastors, and coordinating plans to close off side streets during the event.

A contest for best cars at the event is also being planned, with categories for best classic car, best truck-style lowrider.

The council member said he wants to “chip away at that stigma” that some hold for lowriders and the cruiser culture, something that some in Fresno government sometimes held in the past.

In the late 1980s, the city targeted drivers who gathered to cruise Kings Canyon in southeast Fresno with a no-cruising ordinance, and officers ticketed those deemed in violation with fines. Street signs warning of the ordinance were posted along the roadway.

At the same time, the California lowrider lifestyle is seen many as a proud component of Chicano culture. Says writer and social media influencer Brandon Loran Maxwell:

“If you think cholos or lowriders automatically equate to negative representation, then the problem is YOU.”