Driver shot to death on Blackstone during Sunday night cruise. What Fresno police know

A driver shot to death Sunday night on Fresno’s North Blackstone Avenue was slain after a disturbance between occupants of his Jaguar and and people in another vehicle as drivers cruised the city street, police reported Monday.

Police spokesman Jeff La Blue said the shooting took place about 11:50 p.m. as the 18-year-old Jaguar driver was northbound on Blackstone near Spruce Avenue when an argument erupted between the two groups. A gunshot fired from the other vehicle struck the driver in the head. Police initially responded to the scene believing it was a crash involving the white Jaguar and several parked cars. But when they arrived, they found passersby performing CPR on the victim. He died after being rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the other car made a U-turn and fled south on Blackstone.

Police shut down North Blackstone near the intersection overnight as detectives combed the street for evidence. It was not reported how many gunshots were fired.

Drivers cruising North Blackstone during the weekend, sometimes racing and driving recklessly, have been under additional police scrutiny since four people were killed in a high-speed collision in December. In that crash, police reported the 18-year-old driver of a Mustang responsible for the collision at North Palm and West Bullard avenues had been taking part in the cruise before officers attempted to pull him over, prompting him to speed away.

The homicide was the sixth of the year in Fresno. Last year, there were three slayings by this date.