Four killed in three-vehicle crash in northwest Fresno. Here’s what police know

Four people died and three others were injured in a three-car collision in Fresno, California on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Four people died in a traffic collision late Saturday night in northwest Fresno, police said.

The collision happened at 11:40 p.m. at Palm and Bullard avenues.

First-arriving officers found not only car debris on the roadway but also tires in a parking lot and a car engine on the side of a business.

Lt. Jordan Beckford said four people were killed and three were injured.

A person in a Ford Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three of five people in a truck were killed — two were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital. Another person in the truck was listed in critical condition at a hospital and the other injured person from the truck was listed in stable condition, Beckford said.

A driver in a Mini Cooper was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK, Beckford said.

Investigators hoped to find surveillance camera video that shows what led up to the collision, Beckford said.

The intersection at Palm and Bullard was closed for several hours.