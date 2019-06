Latest News Fresno Grizzlies host lowrider car show along Fresno’s Fulton Street June 15, 2019 08:28 PM

Fresno Grizzlies baseball team, playing as the Lowriders de Fresno this weekend, kick off the weekend with a lowrider car show along Fulton Street. See the cars on display both days, watch the lowrider cruise after Sunday's game.