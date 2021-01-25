Fresno may cite anti-mask protesters for trespassing after weekend confrontation

Anti-mask protesters who block doorways or impede shoppers from entering Fresno businesses can expect to receive citations, Mayor Jerry Dyer said Monday, the day after a demonstration shut down a store.

Protesters disrupted shoppers Saturday afternoon at the Sprouts Farmers Market in northeast Fresno and were confronted by some of the mask-wearing customers who wanted to shop without being hassled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At least some of the same protesters conducted a similar protest at the beginning of the month at Trader Joe’s.

Dyer said if store employees ask the protesters to leave or to protest out of the doorway, the protesters can be cited for trespassing if they don’t comply.

“Our restaurants and restaurant employees have gone through a really hard time,” he said. “I’m just asking people, can you just please abide by the mask rule in our city? If there is a business that requires a mask, would you just wear it?”

The protesters without masks are putting the health of others at risk, Dyer said. He compared the mask requirement to routine requirements for shoppers to wear shoes and a shirt.

“We do not need anymore confrontations like we had this past weekend,” Dyer said. “They’re unproductive. All they do is create a divide in our community.”

One person at the Sprouts protest was cited for trespassing, according to Dyer.

A trespassing citation is a misdemeanor. If the person cited does not leave, they could also be arrested, Dyer said.

Business owners are asked to set up an area in their parking lot that would allow protesters to demonstrate but does not block shoppers from entering a store