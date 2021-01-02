Group claims they forced Trader Joe’s in north Fresno to close in protest of mask mandate

Protesters say they prompted a Trader Joe’s market in Fresno to close Saturday night as part of a campaign against requirements to wear masks inside stores during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Officers responded to a disturbance, the Fresno Police Department confirmed, at the Trader Joe’s off Friant Road, where a group of people protested the grocery store chain’s mask requirement for customers.

At one point, police said, demonstrators blocked entrances. There were no reports of arrests.

A video posted on social media showed several people without masks positioned outside the store, with some talking to police.

The store’s entrance appeared unblocked, though potential customers would have had to walk past several mask-less people before entering the market.

Local, state and federal guidelines — including from the Trump administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — state that evidence supports community masking to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

California requires everyone in the state to wear a mask or some other type of face covering when outside their home, with limited exceptions.

Still, protests against mask-wearing, or any attempt by government agencies or merchants to mandate and enforce their use, have erupted since the pandemic’s earliest days.

And scenes of mask-less groups entering stores appear to be on the rise in recent days.

Fresno region under stay-home or

Aaron Dermer posted on a Facebook group called “Coalition for Individual Liberties” and stated: “We the people ... have decided Trader Joe’s is non essential. So we shut them down. And we will shut down anyone who takes away our liberties!”

A manager at the Trader Joe’s in north Fresno declined to comment, even to confirm if the store had closed, directing questions to the corporate office in Southern California.

Fresno County and the rest of the San Joaquin Valley are under an extended regional stay-at-home order because of a surge in COVID-19 cases this winter, with counties reporting few or no intensive-care unit beds available.

People have been advised to avoid gathering in large groups and to limit in-person interactions to one household.

Since the pandemic began in March, Fresno County has had 711 deaths among 67,484 cases of the coronavirus — including 1,042 more reported Saturday by the state.

Trader Joe’s, on the chain’s website, requires customers to wear a face covering while inside the store.

“In California, during the current Regional Stay Home Order, due to limited capacity, we will require all customers wear a face covering that meets the standards of applicable health authorities while shopping in our stores, without exceptions,” the website states. “Customers with disabilities who are unable to wear a face covering will be offered reasonable accommodations (please ask at your store for more information).”

The local protest appears to be the latest stunt in a national “Burn the Mask” movement.

Tuesday in Los Angeles, a mass of mask-less demonstrators forced their way into a grocery store.

Video showed several people without masks amid shoving to get inside the store.