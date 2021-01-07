They protested masks at Fresno Trader Joe’s. Then they were in D.C. during Trump insurrection

Men who live in and around Fresno who previously protested local mask rules and business shutdowns were in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday while a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

One was Benjamin Martin, a Realtor who last weekend recorded himself at a mask protest that shut down the Trader Joe’s grocery store in north Fresno. Martin often discusses right-wing politics on a podcast called “The Real POV.”

Others included Josh Fulfer, James Hoak and Jason Phillips, who were part of the group that confronted Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias at his home over business closures early in the pandemic.

Ben Bergquam, a right-wing social media personality, also posted video from D.C. as well as Georgia on the day of its election.

Bergquam, Fulfer and Hoak often film political rallies and post about them on the various channels for Frontline America, a site owned by Bergquam.

Martin and Hoak posted a number of Facebook Live videos. Phillips posted a photo of himself in Trump gear in front of the Capitol building with a caption that read, in part, “It’s time to take our country back!”

We are safe, but we aren’t leaving. It’s time to take our country back! Join us all in praying. - Live from Capitol Hill, DC Posted by Jason Phillips on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Bergquam, Fulfer and Martin did not return phone messages left by The Bee. Phillips could not be reached. Hoak spoke to The Bee Thursday afternoon by phone.

‘A few bad actors’

Hoak, who recently was elected to the Sierra Unified School District governing board, said he was in D.C. for the Trump rally in The Ellipse. He got to the rally at 5:30 a.m. and was let in with the media.

He wore a Joe Biden mask and prisoner’s costume as a joke because he believes Biden deserves to be incarcerated for “doing dirty business for China.”

He called the rally “beautiful” for the unifying atmosphere and all of the nice people.

“I came out here not only to document everything, but I also thought it’s important to stand up for what happened in the recent election,” he said. “I’m of the opinion this election was stolen. I think it’s important that we ask our Congress and elected officials to hear the evidence. It’s important we get our day in court. If there is fraud, it needs to be dealt with. If there isn’t any fraud, give 74 million Americans the peace of mind that this was a fair election.”

Hoak liked what Trump said about challenging in primary elections representatives who didn’t seek evidence for election fraud.

None of Trump’s claims about election fraud have been proven.

From the rally, Hoak marched to the Capitol. Once he arrived, some people were already inside. He stayed put on the balcony, he said.

“I don’t condone breaking and entering. I don’t condone breaking into any building. A few bad actors did that, and it made our whole moment look bad,” he said.

Hoak watched some other Trump supporters pull back people who were trying to break in, he said.

Trader Joe’s protester

Martin on Saturday confronted a Trader Joe’s employee over the store’s mask policy. He was not wearing a mask.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, he was in D.C.

Martin posted his first Facebook Live video after he arrived in D.C. Tuesday night, telling his viewers “Something big’s about to happen.”

He posted another video Wednesday saying he was on his way to the Trump rally in The Ellipse. He said he planned to show his viewers the “patriots” who support for Trump, want to “take back our country” and “stop the steal.”

“Today is political,” he said. “Today, it’s all about party politics.”

Wednesday night, Martin posted a video calling police “totalitarian.” He complained about not being allowed out of his hotel and showed video of police lined up outside. The D.C. mayor had imposed a curfew.

He called Joe Biden and Kamala Harris communists and said elected officials have forgotten the people they represent.

“It is time that we stand up for the red, white and blue,” he said. “We need to get bigger and stronger.”