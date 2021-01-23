Fresno store closes due to anti-mask demonstration. This time, shoppers call out protesters

Ben Martin, left, with Larry Donaldson, legal adviser for Fresno Police, center, outside Sprouts Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Another Fresno grocery store had to close temporarily after a group of anti-mask protesters demanded they be allowed to shop inside without wearing masks.

It was a similar move by the same group of anti-masks protesters who got Trader Joe’s to close early for the night a few weeks ago.

But this time, the anti-mask protesters who disrupted business Saturday afternoon at the Sprouts Farmers Market in northeast Fresno were confronted by mask-wearing customers who wanted to shop without the drama amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The confrontation was caught on video, taking place near the front doors of the Sprouts near River Park Shopping Center.

The scene eventually required the presence of Fresno Police officers to try to control the situation.

Ben Martin, a local real estate agent who heads the group of anti protesters and whose look is distinct with his long beard, once again confronted management of a local store and challenge the store rules that requires customers to wear a face mask to shop inside (customers can also buy groceries via online or delivery without entering the store).

Martin claims mask rules violate federal law and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlaws discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, and later sexual orientation and gender identity.

Sprouts then decided to close its store for a couple of hours, and police were called to the scene.

Protest leader briefly arrested

Martin, several minutes after police arrived, shouted aloud that he was arrested.

Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide later clarified that Martin was arrested for trespassing in the store after being asked to leave — not because he refused to wear a mask. Martin was cited and released at the scene.

“We are not enforcing any type of mask policies or ordinances,” Chamalbide said. “We are enforcing trespassing and other type of laws.

“This is a very challenging situation. We don’t want to tell people we’re enforcing mask ordinances. We leave it up to them.”

Prior to his arrest, Martin inquired how he could make a citizen’s arrest of the Sprouts manager, while speaking with Larry Donaldson, who is a legal adviser for Fresno Police.

It is unclear if anyone at Sprouts was arrested.

Real customers angered by demonstration

Meanwhile, some customers hoping to shop at Sprouts confronted the group of anti-mask protesters.

“We just want to buy something,” a man in a mask said. “You got your attention already. Now please leave.”

Another masked customer challenged the anti-mask protester’s expertise: “This can all be prevented. Are you a licensed doctor?”

A masked woman told another woman without a mask that the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to linger around because of people like the maskless woman.

“It’s because of you!” she shouted.

Though the discussions between those on opposite sides of the argument got heated at times, with finger pointing and voices being raised, there did not appear to be any physical altercations.

Police said the anti-mask protesters could remain outside as long as they did not commit any crimes or block the entrance.

Martin, who was in Washington, D.C. when the Capitol insurrection occurred earlier this month, declined to answer questions from the media.

Chamalbide confirmed that the same anti-mask protesters went to the Total Wine and More store earlier Saturday to confront management about the store’s mask policy.