Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo to close early Sunday ahead of COVID stay-home order

If you plan to go to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo on Sunday, expect to only be there for a little bit.

The zoo will open at 9 a.m. Sunday, but the last entry will be at 11 a.m. before it temporarily closes at 1 p.m. for at least three weeks in compliance with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state’s stay-at-home order imposed Thursday because of the rising burden on local hospitals caused by COVID-19.

The stay-home order kicked in overnight Friday and into Saturday as the number of available ICU beds in the San Joaquin Valley region fell below 15%.

The lion enjoys the sun at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shown Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Gary Kazanjian Gary Kazanjian

“The zoo is committed to following all regulations and doing our part to help our community stay healthy,” Chaffee Zoo CEO Scott Barton said in a news release issued late Saturday night. “We look forward to re-opening when we are able to and continue offering a safe outdoor activity for families across the Central Valley.”

The closure affects regular zoo hours, after-hours events including ZooLights and on-site programs such as behind-the-scenes adventures. General admission tickets pre-purchased for entry on Sunday morning will be honored.

The zoo said general admission tickets remain valid for one year from the date of purchase. Guests can also contact the zoo to re-schedule their visit upon re-opening.

Zoo members will have the option to extend their membership for the length of the closure or donate that time to the zoo.

The zoo will offer a number of holiday gift-giving options for guests to continue to support the zoo during the closure.

That includes gift cards for memberships or behind-the-scenes adventures, Adopt-an-Animal packages, Winter Camp craft boxes, a conservation wine series, personalized caricatures and a Holiday Parks Package in partnership with Storyland, Playland, and Valley PBS.

More information on the Zoo’s Holiday Gift Guide is at this site.

Guests that already purchased tickets or paid for other programs affected by the closure can contact the zoo at 559-498-5921 or membership@fresnochaffeezoo.org to reschedule or refund their purchase.