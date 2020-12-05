Valley region falls below 15% ICU capacity, triggering COVID lockdown starting Sunday

A regional stay-at-home order is expected to hit Fresno County and 11 other San Joaquin Valley counties early Sunday afternoon, after the collective capacity of the region’s hospital intensive-care units dropped below 15% overnight Saturday.

Once the order kicks in, new limits will be imposed on restaurants, hair salons and barber shops, and an array of other businesses for at least three weeks, to be lifted when ICU capacity rebounds to above the 15% threshold.

According to the state Department of Public Health, only 14.1% of ICU beds across the greater Valley region were available to receive new seriously ill patients as of Friday. That effectively triggers the regional orders announced Thursday by the department and Gov. Gavin Newsom aimed at slowing the increase in new coronavirus cases and keeping hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

The Valley is one of five health-care regions for which the state is monitoring ICU capacity. Southern California also fell below 15% on Friday, with capacity in that 11-county region reported by state health officials at 13.1%.

While the state’s order was announced Thursday afternoon, it does not take effect until 12:59 p.m. Saturday. “For regions where the adult ICU bed capacity falls below 15% after the effective date of this order, the terms of this order shall take effect 24 hours after that assessment.”

If that schedule holds, it would put the regional order in play at 12:59 p.m. Sunday. After that time, restaurants in Fresno County – which under purple Tier 1 of the state’s color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy have been able to offer outdoor dining, will be officially barred from serving diners outside and limited to only take-out and delivery orders.

Barber shops and hair salons, nail salons, personal care businesses such as massage, tattoo, piercing, waxing, spas and others which have also been able to operate indoors under the purple tier must also close.

Retail stores will be limited to no more than 20% capacity.

Under the terms of the order, people living in the affected regions are also expected to stay at home except for necessary trips or for outdoor recreation. For residents, and for businesses that are allowed to remain open, the order calls for all customers and staff to wear face masks and practice physical distancing aimed at reducing the potential for transmitting the coronavirus.

Counties in the San Joaquin Valley region are Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

The Southern California region, which also fell to below 15% and faces the prospect of the stay-at-home order on Sunday, includes Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

This story will be updated.