Stolen bird returned to Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Search continues for second

One of the two birds that were stolen from Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo early Sunday has been returned by a good Samaritan.

According to a Facebook post from the zoo’s page, a Nicobar Pigeon named “Old Man Nicobar” is now back in the Australian Asian Aviary exhibit.

The pigeon was found by a member of the community who recognized the bird after seeing a story on the news and immediately contacted the zoo.

The zoo said teams are still on the search for a critically endangered Lesser Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo named Charlie, who is still missing.

The birds were taken from the zoo’s Australian Asian Aviary around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The birds are of advanced age and in need of special care.

Zoo security footage shows someone cutting the lock from the aviary doors, capturing the two birds and putting them into a duffel bag before leaving.

Anyone with any information on Charlie’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s Safety and Security Manager at 559-470-6872.