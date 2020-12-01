Fresno Chaffee Zoo has a new CEO, and this time it’s an out-of-towner

For the eighth time in its 90 years, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has named a new chief executive officer.

Jon Forrest Dohlin will succeed current CEO Scott Barton, the zoo announced Tuesday. The transition is expected for early 2021.

“Jon brings extensive experience in project and animal management and a strong commitment to conservation, education and delivering a world-class guest experience,” Chaffee Zoo Corporation Board Chair Kyle Kirkland said in a statement.

“We could not be more excited to have Jon in the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family.”

Dohlin is coming to Fresno from Brooklyn, where he served as the Director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium for the past 12 years. While working with the Wildlife Conservation Society, he also did project design and management at the Bronx Zoo.

As director at the aquarium, Dohlin managed one of Brooklyn’s largest largest cultural institutions, one with an annual budget of $18.5 million and more than 300 staff members. He directed a $150 million restoration of the aquarium following Hurricane Sandy and oversaw the design, construction and fundraising for an award-winning, $160 million shark exhibit.

Said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand: “I believe that the Zoo’s ability to recruit talent of his stature speaks to its importance to the people of Fresno as well as the international zoo and aquarium community.

“The Zoo’s position as a leading educational and cultural institution will be enhanced through Jon’s leadership and we look forward to welcoming him to our great city.”

Dohlin comes to the Chaffee Zoo in the midst of the $38 million Kingdom of Asia project, which broke ground in September. The new exhibit will feature habitats for tigers, orangutans and sloth bears. It is expected to open in 2021.

“Fresno County residents’ commitment to the Zoo through Measure Z creates a powerful partnership, which I am honored to steward into our shared future,” Dohlin said.

“Fresno Chaffee Zoo is highly respected within the national and international zoo communities for its award-winning exhibits, commitment to conservation and talented and engaged staff, all of which drew me here from New York. I look forward to continuing the Zoo’s mission by focusing on conservation, education, world class animal care, community engagement and WOW exhibits.”

Scott Barton retires after 11 years

Barton, the zoo’s current CEO, announced his plans for retirement in March, but stayed on through the summer to help with the search for his successor and will continue to help with the transition.

Barton is a Fresno native originally hired as a zookeeper in 1980 by Paul Chaffee himself.

Barton served as CEO for 11 years.