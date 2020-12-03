Newsom announces new stay-at-home order impacting Fresno, most California counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced broad new regional stay-at-home orders that could take effect within days to help combat an ongoing increase in coronavirus cases across California.

In Fresno County and the rest of the San Joaquin Valley from Kern County in the south through San Joaquin County in the north, the measure would be triggered when hospitals across the region dip down to 15% or less of capacity in their intensive-care units. When that happens, some services that have been allowed to be open in Fresno County would face a closure of at least three weeks, including barber shops, hair salons and other personal-care services.

Retailers would be limited to 20% capacity for indoor operations, and restaurants would be limited to only take-out and delivery services, with no outdoor dining.

The governor said earlier this week that “drastic” action could be considered in the face of key coronavirus trends getting worse across the state.

Those concerns were in regards to soaring numbers of new cases emerging each day based on testing, a higher percentage of people testing positive for infection with the virus, and an increase in admission of COVID-19 patients into hospitals.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The surge of COVID-19 infections is putting a pinch on the capacity of intensive-care units to care for sick people.

The changes announced Thursday represent even tighter restrictions on businesses in Fresno County and other counties than have already been in place under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, introduced in late August to provide for a gradual county-by-county easing of limitations based on the level of risk for COVID-19 to spread in the community.

They also come on the heels of Newsom’s limited stay-at-home order issued last month, closing “non-essential” businesses between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in Tier 1 of the state blueprint program.

In the Valley, Fresno, Kings, Merced, Madera and Tulare counties have all been in purple Tier 1, representing widespread risk of viral spread. Under Tier 1, restaurants cannot offer indoor dining and are limited to outdoor dining, to-go and delivery orders. Similarly, churches, temples, mosques and other houses of worship cannot hold services indoors.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Other sectors required to operate only outdoors under purple Tier 1 have been movie theaters, museums and zoos, cultural ceremonies such as weddings and funerals, fitness clubs and dance studios, and wineries.

Other purple-tier limitations include retail stores open indoors at only 25% capacity, shopping malls open at 25% capacity with food courts closed, and grocery stores open at 50% capacity.

Fresno, Kings and Merced counties started in Tier 1 when the color-coded blueprint was launched in late August.

Those counties were able to advance into red Tier 2 for several weeks before falling back to purple amid a sharp rise in the rate of new cases arising daily. Under Tier 2, restaurants, churches and gyms could be open indoors at up to 25% capacity.

Madera and Tulare counties never made it out of Tier 1 before Thursday’s announcement. Mariposa County started in orange Tier 3, representing “moderate” risk of transmission, before advancing into yellow Tier 4, the least restrictive level representing “minimal” risk for business activity in the statewide blueprint.

Mariposa County was later demoted back into Tier 3, and on Saturday was pushed further back into red Tier 2.

Since Thanksgiving, more than 2,300 new confirmed COVID-19 infections have surfaced in Fresno County, pushing to 39,324 the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus in the county since the first cases were identified in early March.

In that nine-month span, the novel coronavirus has been blamed for the deaths of 488 Fresno County residents.

Across the six-county region, nearly 6,000 new cases have been reported since Thanksgiving. The region’s cumulative total now stands at more than 91,000 cases, including 1,165 people who have died from COVID-19.

This story will be updated.