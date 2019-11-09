Female pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Selma

A 44-year-old woman was killed in Selma on Friday night, after being hit by an SUV while walking in the dark, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was walking west down Floral Avenue, east of DeWolf Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when she was hit.

A 49-year-old woman driving a 2005 Chevy Tahoe was driving about 50 mph behind the victim, CHP said.

The victim was wearing dark clothing and the driver of the SUV told officers she did not see the woman before hitting her.

The woman was taken to Selma Community Hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, CHP said.

Deadly week for pedestrians

Several other pedestrians have recently been killed or injured in Fresno County, according to police.

A woman was critically injured after being hit on Ventura and F streets in Fresno on Friday night.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and one was injured in Fresno. That night, a teen died and his friend was hurt by an alleged drunk driver on Shields and Valentine avenues. Additionally, a man was killed crossing Maple near Olive avenues, and a 38-year-old woman died after crawling into traffic on Blackstone Avenue, police said.