Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Fresno

A woman in her early 50s is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle Friday night in downtown Fresno.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to Ventura and F Street. Lt Bill Dooley said a woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a white Dodge sedan.

Traveling northbound on Ventura, the female driver told police she did not see the woman crossing. The driver was on her way to pick up her husband and child.

The area does not have many light posts or a crosswalk.

A man was hit earlier in the evening by a vehicle’s side view mirror, Dooley said. However, he sustained no injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Her identity was not released.

The driver was not injured but shaken up, according to Dooley.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98.