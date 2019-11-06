Man booked on murder charges after driving into teen in northwest Fresno

Albert Isaac Fimbrez Fresno Police Department

A 54-year-old man faces murder charges after he was arrested Tuesday night in a drunken driving crash that killed a teen in northwest Fresno, police reported Wednesday.

He was identified as Albert Isaac Fimbrez. Fimbrez was also booked on DUI and other charges.

The collision took place about 6 p.m. near West Shields Avenue and North Valentine Avenue, west of Highway 99. Police reported that the 16-year-old boy and his 14-year-old friend were walking northbound in a bike lane when Fimbrez slammed into them in his pickup. The impact caused fatal injuries to the 16-year-old and also knocked him into his friend, who sustained minor injuries. Fimbrez was also injured in the crash. He stayed at the scene after the crash and was arrested.

Under California law, a person who causes a fatal collision after a previous DUI conviction can be prosecuted on murder charges.

