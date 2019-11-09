Reckless driver leads deputies on chase, ends with crash near Fresno City Hall

Two people will be charged after allegedly leading deputies on a chase through Fresno early Saturday morning that ended with a crash near Fresno City Hall, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies noticed a man driving recklessly near Blackstone and Shields avenues around 2 a.m., and tried to initiate a traffic stop, said Lt. John Reynolds.

The driver allegedly sped away and deputies pursued the vehicle into downtown Fresno, where the driver crashed into another car on Fresno and P streets.

The man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, were both injured and taken to Community Regional Medical Center, Reynolds said. The driver remains hospitalized with serious injuries, but the woman was released from treatment.

The sheriff’s office is not yet releasing the name of the man and woman involved. The man is expected to be arrested on suspicion of recklessly evading and on a felony warrant for domestic violence, Reynolds said.

The woman is expected to be booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and a felony narcotics warrant.

The occupants of the second car were also treated and released from the hospital.