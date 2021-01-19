COVID-19 update: Over 2,000 people have died in central San Joaquin Valley

Across the six-county central San Joaquin Valley region, at least 181,503 people have contracted coronavirus, and of those, 2,008 have died since the start of the pandemic.

New coronavirus infections in Fresno County rose by 446 on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 82,485 cases, according to state and local data.

Statewide, confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 3 million mark on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The state reported its first case on Jan. 25 last year.

No new deaths were reported in Fresno on Tuesday, which leaves the total coronavirus-related death toll at 932 people since Friday.

As of Tuesday, 554 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Fresno, with 99 people with confirmed COVID cases in the ICU. The county has nine remaining ICU beds available, according to the state health department.

About 985 total new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in the central San Joaquin Valley, which includes Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Merced, Mariposa and Kings counties, according to the California Department of Public Health and county health departments.

COVID-19 case and death totals in the Valley:

Fresno County: 446 new cases with 82,485 total and 932 deaths.

Merced County: 127 new cases with 23,927 total and 296 deaths.

Madera County: 115 new cases with 13,443 total and 130 deaths.

Mariposa County: Three new cases, with 346 total and four deaths.

Kings County: 114 new cases with 19,435 total and 145 deaths.

Tulare County: 180 new cases with 41,867 total and 501 deaths.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect for the Valley due to climbing cases of COVID-19 and 0% availability in area intensive care units.

Fresno County will address vaccination issues

Clinica Sierra Vista announced Monday it would pull back the COVID-19 vaccine that caused California’s top epidemiologist to issue a stop-use advisory. The hospital has 1,100 doses from the lot in question and will postpone the administration of vaccines in both Kern and Fresno counties “until further supplies are obtained.”

COVID-19 vaccines are getting harder to find in Fresno County, with many sites booking up and running out.

It was announced Monday that more vaccinations would be available this week at the Central High East campus in Fresno for health care workers and those 75 years of age and older.

An appointment is not necessary, but encouraged and available at unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccineappt. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Central High East campus is located at 3535 N. Cornelia Avenue. Vaccinations will take place in the Aquatics Complex parking lot.