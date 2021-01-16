Coronavirus update: Death toll approaching 1,000; what vaccinations look like

As vaccinations continue in Fresno County, the number of COVID-19 cases passed 79,000 and the death toll rolls toward 1,000.

Fresno County on Friday reported 28 new fatal cases of COVID-19 to put the fatality rate at 932 since the pandemic started last March, local health officials reported.

Friday’s positive infections total was 755 to put the county at 79,033 cases since the pandemic began. That is a 1.0% increase from prior day totals.

Four additional patients were hospitalized because of the virus, pushing the tally at 648 — a 0.6% increase from the prior day.

The county does not report deaths daily.

Through Friday, state officials reported 2,859,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32,291 deaths in California. The number of COVID-related deaths increased by 2% from the prior day total of 31,654.

The seven-day positivity rate is 12.0% and the 14-day positivity rate is 12.9%.

Vaccine distributions

This week, Fresno County began distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines at a mass level, including one at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Health care workers and anyone 75 and older are the first to receive the vaccinations.

Sierra Pacific Orthopedics near Millbrook Avenue and Spruce Way said it is offering about 1,500 vaccines a day to people who qualify under California’s tier system. The drive-up clinic does not require an appointment but patients are asked to fill out a form before showing up.

The state reported 1,068,874 vaccine doses on Thursday and the total doses is now at 3,099,425, which includes the first and second doses that have been shipped to local health departments and health care systems that have facilities in multiple counties.

Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, told The Bee on Thursday the county received about 47,000 doses of the two different vaccines that are available.

More than 30,000 doses have been distributed to hospitals and other facilities that are offering the shots.

Stay-at-home order

The San Joaquin Valley region remains under the regional stay-at-home order. At 0% availability, hospital ICUs in the region are below the 15% mark that would allow officials to consider re-opening many business sectors.

The Valley region, as it pertains to COVID-19 orders, refers, to Fresno, Merced, Stanislaus, Calaveras, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, San Benito, San Joaquin, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

According to the state data, 14 ICU beds were available in Fresno County when data was pulled from Thursday.

Other Valley counties

Tulare County doesn’t post new updates Saturdays, but on Friday, officials reported 453 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 40,176 cases. Seven new deaths brought that total to 501 since March.

Merced County added 293 cases on Friday to total 23,492 cases since the pandemic began. Six new deaths brings the total to 296.

Kings County added 257 cases on Friday to bring the tally to 18,710. No deaths left the total at 110, officials reported.

Madera County did not report any new deaths on Friday but tallied 229 new cases, which makes for totals of 130 and 12,778, respectively.

Mariposa County reported no new cases and deaths Saturday morning to keep the total at 341 and the number of deaths at four.