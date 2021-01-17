Coronavirus update: Vaccines harder to find as Fresno County adds more than 1,000 cases

Despite long lines of people waiting to get the coronavirus vaccine in Fresno County, new cases are continuing to climb, with 1,344 new cases reported Sunday.

The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus infections in the county to 81,294 since the pandemic started.

The county does not report new deaths on weekends, but reported 28 fatalities in its last update Friday.

At least 932 people in Fresno County have died of COVID-19 since the first infections were reported in March.

The new cases reported in Fresno County are higher than the seven-day average of 925 per day. However, these numbers may not represent a true day-over-day increase, as they could include cases diagnosed prior to the previous day, the state’s website cautions.

Kings County also reported 109 new cases among residents Sunday. Another 20 new cases were reported in the county’s prisons, bringing the county’s total number of infections to 12,235.

At least 118 people have died of the disease in Kings County.

Madera, Merced and Tulare counties do not update case counts the weekends.

Statewide, there have been 2,942,475 cases have been reported through Sunday, with more than 33,000 deaths.

Vaccine sites run out, book up

Vaccine distribution has kicked off in Fresno County, though the it is getting harder to find.

Health care workers and anyone age 75 or older can now get vaccinated in Fresno County. Check the Fresno County Department of Public Health website for the latest details on vaccine clinics and to make appointments.

Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in northeast Fresno was offering about 1,500 vaccines a day at its drive-thru. But the medical facility canceled its Monday vaccine distribution, saying Saturday on Facebook that it didn’t have enough doses to open the drive-thru. However, it expects to have enough doses to resume vaccinations Tuesday through Jan. 27.

Since it began vaccinating, Sierra Pacific has given nearly 6,000 people the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Fresno Fairgrounds are also capable of distributing 1,500 vaccines a day.

As of midday Sunday, all future appointment times had been filled at the fairgrounds. Organizers encourage people to check the health department’s website regularly, as it will be updated when new appointment times become available.

United Health Centers also started offering vaccines Friday. It is now offering appointments for drive-thru vaccinations at Central High School’s east campus, though supplies are limited. Appointments can be made on its website. Vaccinations run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Even as vaccinations ramp up, Fresno County’s top doctor said he is bracing for an increase in infections – and eventually deaths – stemming from family and social gatherings around the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Interim county health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said in a video briefing with reporters Friday afternoon that it is “disappointing” to see businesses and restaurants remaining open in defiance of the region stay-at-home order and residents ignoring advice to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

“I don’t think it’s defiance of the stay-at-home order; it’s defiance of the science and the reality of where we are,” he said.