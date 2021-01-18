COVID vaccinations coming to Central High East. Here are the times

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is being used at the Stanislaus County vaccination clinic.

Vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus are available this week at the Central High East campus in Fresno for healthcare workers and those 75 years of age and older.

The coronavirus vaccination clinic started Monday. It’s off Tuesday and Wednesday then resumes Thursday and Friday, David Phillips of United Health Centers said in a news release.

Officials say appointments are not necessary, but they are encouraged. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The campus is at 3535 N. Cornelia Avenue, and the vaccinations will take place in the Aquatics Complex parking lot.

To schedule an appointment, go to unitedhealthcenters.org/vaccineappt.