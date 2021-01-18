Coronavirus update: Some Moderna vaccines halted; Fresno area adds over 1,600 COVID cases

CORRECTION: The original version of this story gave an incorrect total for new Valley cases. Corrected Jan 18, 2021

There were 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the central San Joaquin Valley on Monday afternoon – the majority of those infections in Fresno County.

Also on Monday, Tulare County confirmed it had administered some of a batch of the Moderna vaccine that California’s top epidemiologist on Sunday warned providers to stop using after a “higher than usual” number of people experienced apparent allergic reactions at a San Diego clinic.

Carrie Monteiro, spokesperson for the Tulare County Department of Public Health, said some health providers in her county did receive doses of vaccine lot number 041L20A and that some of that lot had been administered to residents. All future doses from that lot have been “halted in abundance of extreme caution.”

“Of the doses administered in Tulare County from this lot of Moderna, we have received no reports of adverse reactions,” Monteiro said Monday. “Any severe adverse reactions would have occurred, been addressed by medical personnel on-site and reported during the observation period following the vaccine being administered to a patient.”

Monteiro didn’t have the number of halted doses on Monday afternoon, or how that suspension could affect future scheduled inoculations.

In response to questions from The Bee, a spokesperson with the Fresno County Department of Public Health on Monday said most of their staff was out of the office for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, but would address vaccines during a media call Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccines are getting harder to find in Fresno County, with many sites booking up and running out.

It was announced Monday that more vaccinations would be available this week at the Central High East campus in Fresno for health care workers and those 75 years of age and older.

COVID-19 cases in the central San Joaquin Valley

A regional stay-home order remains in effect for the Valley due to climbing cases of COVID-19 and 0% availability in area intensive care units.

New coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in the Valley on Monday by public health officials:

Fresno County: 745 new cases (82,039 total) and 932 total deaths.

Tulare County: 361 new cases (41,016 total) and 501 total deaths.

Merced County: 308 new cases (23,800 total) and 296 total deaths.

Madera County: 135 new cases (13,328 total) and 130 total deaths.

Kings County: 67 new cases (19,321 total) and 10 new deaths (128 total).

Mariposa County: 344 total cases and four total deaths. No new cases were reported Monday.