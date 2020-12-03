Here’s how Fresno-area schools are affected by Gavin Newsom’s new stay-at-home orders

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a 3-week stay-at-home order on Thursday for areas, including the San Joaquin Valley, where intensive care unit capacity is projected in the coming days drop below 15%.

Schools that have been approved for reopening waivers will not have to close, according to Newsom.

Many schools in Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Madera counties have been approved for waivers, which allows them to keep students on campus if the county remained in the purple tier, the most restrictive tier under the state’s color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” measures.

The largest school districts in the Fresno area have differed on reopening plans for the past few months, but all have brought back at least small cohorts of elementary school students who are the most at-risk. Clovis and Fresno Unified have been approved for waivers, but Central Unified has not.

Clovis Unified has brought back a large segment of its students and teachers this month and has said any student who wants to return to school would get a chance to by Jan. 19.

Fresno Unified, the third largest district in the state, decided it would not try to bring back the broader population of students until the county climbs into the orange tier, meaning positive coronavirus cases would need to dip between 1 and 3.9 daily cases per 100,000.

Without a waiver, neighboring Central Unified is at 100% distance learning, according to spokesperson Sonja Dosti.

“In-person cohorts (were) halted due to increased spread,” she said. “The stay-at-home order won’t change much for us. Our employees have had telework options in place and we will still provide meals, which are essential to the children in our community.”

The board of trustees in October unanimously approved a reopening plan that has elementary students returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 11. Dosti said the board will share the return-to-school plans at the meeting on Dec. 15.