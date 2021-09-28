Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant opens in another Valley city. Here are the details

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers specializes in quick-service chicken finger restaurants with drive-thrus. The company is planning to open several locations in the central San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno and Clovis. It’s Tulare location opened Tuesday. Special to the Bee

The Valley’s newest Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant opened in Tulare Tuesday.

The highly anticipated restaurant started serving up its chicken fingers at 9 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, between Highway 99 and Laspina Street.

The restaurant invited “Caniacs” (what it calls its fans) to come out at 6:30 a.m. for the chance to win free food for a year. The first 100 customers also got a T-shirt.

The restaurant, which has a double drive-thru, a dining room, and a patio, will be open until 3:30 a.m. on weekends.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant specializes in one type of food: chicken fingers.

You can get meals that come with two, three, four or six chicken fingers. All come with french fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. Or, you can get three chicken fingers in sandwich form.

Raising Cane is the name of the founder’s dog — a friendly yellow lab featured in the restaurant’s marketing.

The restaurant is also known for donating to nonprofit causes.

The Tulare restaurant

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Tulare Raising Cane’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., Thursdays through Saturdays.

To keep the opening day vibes going, a DJ and the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls will perform from 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. SIGN UP

Where else is it opening?

Raising Cane’s is building 10 new restaurants in central and northern California.

The Hanford and Visalia locations are open now.

More locations are slated to open in Fresno and Clovis.

In Fresno, one is under construction on north Blackstone Avenue, on the site of the former Logan’s Roadhouse, which has been torn down. Another is slated to open in southeast Fresno, in the Kings Canyon Pavilion shopping center at East Kings Canyon Road and South Willow Avenue.

Construction is also underway to turn the former Pier 1 on Shaw Avenue in Clovis into a Raising Cane’s.

Details: 1579 E Prosperity Ave. in Tulare.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 12:10 PM.