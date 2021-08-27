Raising Cane’s has another Valley location. Here’s where and how to win free chicken

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers specializes in quick-service chicken finger restaurants with drive-thrus. The company is planning to open several locations in the central San Joaquin Valley, including one in Visalia, which opens Tuesday. Special to the Bee

The newest location of popular chain restaurant Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens in Visalia Tuesday.

The restaurant is at 3541 S. Mooney Blvd., at the northwest corner of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue.

The restaurant has two drive-thru lanes and two kitchens to keep lines moving quickly.

The grand opening kicks off at 8 a.m. Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting and live music “to set the party vibe throughout the day and night,” according to a news release.

But the chance to win free food starts earlier, at 7 a.m. Between then and 8 p.m., people can enter its “Lucky 20” drawing, which will award 20 people ages 13 and older free Raising Cane’s for a year.

The first 100 “Caniacs” (what the company calls its fans) to purchase a combo meal will get a free Raising Cane’s T-shirt.

The menu

What’s a Raising Cane’s? It’s a Baton Rouge-based restaurant that has about 500 locations nationwide, with drive-thrus that are thriving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant specializes in one type of food: chicken fingers.

You can get meals that come with two, three, four or six chicken fingers. All come with french fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. Or, you can get three chicken fingers in sandwich form.

Raising Cane is the name of the founder’s dog — a friendly yellow lab featured in the restaurant’s marketing.

The Visalia location will employ 170 people.

It will be open late, from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Locations in Fresno, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford

Raising Cane’s is building 10 new restaurants in central and northern California. The first opened in Hanford last month.

Fresno is also getting at least two restaurants.

One will be built on north Blackstone Avenue, on the site of the former Logan’s Roadhouse, which was torn down.

Another is slated to open in southeast Fresno, along with a Dutch Bros Coffee, in the Kings Canyon Pavilion shopping center at East Kings Canyon Road and South Willow Avenue.

Construction is underway to turn the former Pier 1 on Shaw Avenue in Clovis into a Raising Cane’s.

Another location is headed to Tulare at 1579 E. Prosperity Ave.