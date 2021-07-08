Here’s what’s left of Logan’s Roadhouse. The Fresno restaurant was torn down — what’s next?

Logan’s Roadhouse is gone.

The restaurant known for steaks and letting customers throw peanut shells on the floor closed earlier this year.

Now, it’s been torn down. The building that stood on the southwest corner of Blackstone and El Paso avenues for 17 years is completely gone. The land where the restaurant once stood is now just dirt.

The demolition is making way for the next occupant of the site, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

Raising Cane’s is a fast-food chicken spot with a drive-thru that specializes in one thing: chicken fingers.

Construction on the Fresno location is expected to start soon, with an anticipated opening later this year.

The demolition comes a few months after another prominent restaurant, Romano’s Macaroni Grill across the street, was also torn down.

That spot did not have a new tenant lined up when it was demolished. Instead, the River Park shopping center is creating a blank slate for someone new to come in.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is a popular chain with locations in Southern California and across the United States. It’s planning to open a handful of locations in the Fresno area.

The Hanford restaurant opened Wednesday with a double kitchen and a double drive-thru and plans to employ 170 people.

In addition to the north Fresno restaurant, Raising Cane’s also plans a location at East Kings Canyon Road and South Willow Avenue in southeast Fresno.

A Clovis location is planned for Shaw Avenue, on the site of the former Pier 1, which was also torn down.

A Visalia location is scheduled to open Aug. 3 at 3541 S. Mooney Blvd. A Tulare location is scheduled to open in September.

In all, the chain has 10 restaurants under construction in central and northern California.

