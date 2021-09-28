Bethany Clough

Poll: Who has the best chicken sandwich in Fresno? Chains and mom-and-pops in the running

A hot chicken sandwich with homemade pickles and slaw from Pacific Fried Chicken, a locally owned restaurant recently opened in southeast Fresno.
A hot chicken sandwich with homemade pickles and slaw from Pacific Fried Chicken, a locally owned restaurant recently opened in southeast Fresno.

Fresno loves chicken.

Recently, we told you about eight new restaurants and food trucks opening in town serving chicken. And in another story, we told you why the city is seeing such an influx of chicken eateries.

Now we want to hear from you.

Since chicken sandwiches seem to be so popular right now, we thought we’d ask you: Which restaurant in Fresno has the best one? And we’re not just talking about the big fast-food chains. Mom-and-pop restaurants and food trucks are in the running, too.

Cast your vote by noon Thursday, and let us know which restaurant has your favorite chicken sandwich.

You may vote in this poll multiple times. This poll is not scientific — it’s for fun!

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 9:50 AM.

