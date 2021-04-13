After 17 years, this restaurant near Fresno’s River Park has closed. Here’s what we know

Logan’s Roadhouse on North Blackstone Avenue in Fresno, California has closed. bclough@fresnobee.com

The restaurant in a prime spot at the corner of El Paso Avenue, across the street from River Park, has a note on the door saying, “Thank you for your patronage. This restaurant has permanently closed.”

The restaurant was selling off everything inside, according to a Facebook post, including chairs, sinks, pans, ovens, and signs. A large dumpster in the parking lot was partly filled with trash Tuesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a question about why the restaurant closed.

Rumors have been swirling about the future of the site, but the parties involved, including the property management company handling the site, declined to comment.

Logan’s troubled history

The Fresno Logan’s opened in 2004, and was a novelty for letting customers throw peanut shells on the floor.

Logan’s as a company has struggled in recent years, filing for bankruptcy in 2016. After getting a new owner in 2018, the parent company filed for bankruptcy in March of 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the company shutting down 261 locations temporarily in March, with some of them closing permanently.

But that closure did not include the Fresno location, which was owned by a separate franchisee. Last year, the restaurant was pivoting to take out and family meals and remained opened until recent days.

The parent company got a new owner last summer and began reopening some locations. The chain still has a smattering of locations nationwide.

The Logan’s closure follows the closure of two other prominent businesses in the area. Pier 1 went bankrupt and closed all its 540 stores, including the one next door to Logan’s.

Across the street, Romano’s Macaroni Grill closed last spring and was torn down last week.

All located on a busy stretch of Blackstone Avenue, the sites are likely to attract new big-name businesses.

