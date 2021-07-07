The first Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant in the Valley is open. Here are the details

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers specializes in quick-service chicken finger restaurants with drive-thrus. The company is planning to open several locations in the central San Joaquin Valley, including one in Hanford, which opened Wednesday. Special to the Bee

The long-awaited Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has opened its first restaurant in the central San Joaquin Valley.

The Hanford location opened Wednesday at 9 a.m. at 1765 W. Lacey Blvd., near 12th Avenue and Hanford Mall. Twenty people in line before 7:30 a.m. had the chance to win free Raising Cane’s food for a year.

The restaurant has a double kitchen and drive-thru, and will employ 170 people.

The chain is also planning to open restaurants in north and southeast Fresno and one each in Clovis, Visalia and Tulare.

Here’s our previous coverage of the restaurant’s plans for Hanford.

Hanford Raising Cane’s

What is Raising Cane’s?

Even though the restaurant is highly anticipated, it may be unfamiliar to many people since it doesn’t have any locations in the central San Joaquin Valley. The closest are the four in Bakersfield, with a slew of restaurants in southern California.

The restaurant has about 500 locations nationwide, with drive-thrus that are thriving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant specializes in one thing: chicken fingers.

You can get meals that come with two, three, four or six chicken fingers. All come with french fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. Or, you can get three chicken fingers in sandwich form.

Raising Cane is the name of the founder’s dog — a friendly yellow lab featured in the restaurant’s marketing.