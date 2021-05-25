Fresno neighborhood is getting two new popular chains. Here’s what and where

The Kings Canyon Pavilion shopping center in southeast Fresno is now home to a 99 Cents Only Stores location. It has signed leases with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Dutch Bros Coffee. Special to the Bee

Two popular chains are coming to southeast Fresno: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and a Dutch Bros Coffee.

The restaurants are slated to open in the Kings Canyon Pavilion shopping center at East Kings Canyon Road and South Willow Avenue.

The shopping center’s new owner, Costa-Mesa-based Wood Investments Companies, Inc., announced the newcomers in a news release this week about buying the center. It bought the 14.33-acre shopping center built in 2007 for $11.8 million.

The center is 91% leased and currently occupied by a 99 Cents Only Stores location, Fallas Paredes, laser tag and adventure park No Surrender Unlimited and other retailers.

Residents in southeast Fresno have long complained about a lack of big-name restaurants in their part of town.

They’ll have to wait a while before they can go to the new restaurants, though. Both businesses are scheduled to open midway through 2022.

Both will open in new outbuildings in the center, according to Greg Vujnov, Wood Investments Companies’ chief operating officer.

The company wants to bring more new tenants to the center, saying in the release that it is well positioned for future grocery and discount clothing retailers.

Raising Cane’s is a fast-food restaurant that specializes in chicken fingers. Named after the founder’s dog, the restaurant’s drive-thrus have been thriving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baton Rouge-based restaurant is on a major expansion push into Central California.

Raising Cane’s is planning to open a location in north Fresno, in the now-closed Logan’s Roadhouse on Blackstone Avenue.

Another location is planned for Shaw Avenue in Clovis, on the site of the former Pier 1, which closed and has been torn down.

Additional restaurants are coming to Tulare and Hanford.

Dutch Bros. and its drive-thrus staffed by well-caffeinated employees has also been expanding in Fresno.

The coffee shop serves coffee-based blended drinks and has its own line of energy drinks.

Most recently, the Oregon-based business opened a location in Clovis, at Herndon and Fowler avenues.

